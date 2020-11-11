Mattermost Launches New SaaS Platform to Optimize DevOps Collaboration

Designed for DevOps teams and privacy-conscious enterprises, Mattermost Cloud brings Mattermost’s industry-leading open-source, self-managed collaboration platform to the cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Mattermost Inc. , the provider of the industry’s leading open-source collaboration platform, announced the launch of Mattermost Cloud , a new SaaS platform that is designed to optimize collaboration for DevOps teams and privacy-conscious enterprises. Mattermost Cloud provides DevOps teams with a DevOps command center to orchestrate cross-team workflows using pre-built playbooks and integrations with top-tier developer tools. The service offers privacy-conscious enterprises a high-trust deployment option with dedicated single-tenant cloud infrastructure, enterprise-grade secure network topology, and strict data residency options.

Developers and DevOps teams have unique real-time collaboration needs that are not met by today’s collaboration platforms. They find existing platforms to be not optimized for their day-to-day developer tasks including –

Orchestrating time-sensitive developer workflows (e.g., resolving incidents, provisioning infrastructure) across several functional teams (e.g., DevOps, support, product) and productivity tools (e.g., Jira, PagerDuty, Zendesk, and Office 365).

Collaborating on code reviews and standups without having to switch back and forth across multiple applications.

Automating the bi-directional flow of information between their messaging platform and developer tools of choice (e.g., GitLab, Jira).

Mattermost Cloud acts as a DevOps command center, a single pane of glass to orchestrate cross-team developer workflows with high efficiency and automation. To help developers collaborate and centralize their activities, Mattermost Cloud offers the following features:

Incident Management. DevOps teams can benefit from a pre-built best-practices incident management playbook. Users can declare incidents, be guided to complete tasks organized in stages, track incident progress, and resolve incidents. Mattermost enables DevOps teams to collaborate throughout the incident lifecycle from triage and investigation to resolution and retrospectives.

Developer Tool Plugins. Plugins provide a wide array of specialized integrations with common developer tools used to develop, monitor, and maintain software, including, Jira, Opsgenie, PagerDuty, GitLab, GitHub, and Jenkins.

Custom Playbook. Developers can create custom playbooks to capture workflows, which comprise tasks that use automated commands to integrate with any developer tool and application. Custom playbooks outline procedures to guide entire teams through any type of workflow.

Mattermost Cloud enables developers to collaborate in a high-trust environment. The cloud platform offers a high-trust deployment option in a single-tenant, dedicated infrastructure including an isolated Kubernetes cluster, secure network topology with VPC peering, and strict data residency options across global regions.

“With Mattermost Cloud, we now offer our trusted Mattermost self-managed collaboration platform as a SaaS offering that meets the needs of privacy-conscious enterprises,” said Chandar Venkataraman, EVP & Chief Product Officer, Mattermost. “High-performance development teams have put Mattermost at the heart of their daily operations to increase their efficiency. As a DevOps command center, Mattermost brings development teams, developer tools, and automation together to orchestrate time-sensitive workflows at various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.”

Mattermost Cloud Provides Customers With Improved Developer Productivity

According to research and analyst firm Gartner, “The goal of the DevOps engineer is to streamline workflows, automate delivery processes, and facilitate applications and operations staff to work as an integrated team.”1 Mattermost customers achieve improved DevOps productivity with streamlined workflows and automation.

“As a cybersecurity solutions provider, our ability to effectively respond and manage incidents is critical to earning and keeping our customers’ trust,” said William Forrester, Development and Security Operations Manager, Check Point Software. “Mattermost plays an integral part in our developer toolset. Not only does it enable great communication and teamwork, its new incident management application and many integration options also allow us to greatly increase our productivity and organization.“

Mattermost Cloud is available in two editions.

Mattermost Cloud Professional includes the full set of collaboration and DevOps features and is generally available today.

Mattermost Cloud Enterprise offers all the features of Mattermost Cloud Professional and a high-trust deployment option, which includes dedicated single-tenant cloud infrastructure, enterprise-grade secure network topology, and strict data residency options. It’s available in beta.

To get started on Mattermost Cloud, visit: https://mattermost.com/pricing-cloud.

About Mattermost

Mattermost’s mission is to make the world safer and more productive by developing and delivering secure, open-source collaboration software that is trusted and flexible and offers fast time-to-value. Built for developers and trusted by many of the world’s leading privacy-conscious enterprises, Mattermost’s collaboration platform optimizes DevOps collaboration by bringing people, developer tools, processes, and automation together. For more information, visit www.mattermost.com .

1 Gartner, “Top DevOps Questions Answered,” Applications Research Team, 30 December 2018, refreshed 20 May 2020

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b73b0df5-6e83-42be-aed9-f3f23fbe3f03