Mattermost Wins AFWERX Phase II SBIR Award to Expedite U.S. Air Force Adoption and Implementation of Secure Collaboration Platform

Team Collaboration and Workflow Management Platform to Support Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS)

Palo Alto, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mattermost, Inc., a pioneer in open source, self-hosted secure collaboration solutions for defense organizations, announced today that it has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract through AFWERX. This award will allow Mattermost Government Solutions to continue to fully develop mission-specific features identified during a previous Phase I effort.

The Mattermost developer collaboration platform enables government agencies and departments to accelerate secure collaboration to better align distributed team members, tools, and mission-critical processes. As an open source solution, government organizations can self-host and customize the Mattermost platform, ensuring complete data sovereignty and security alongside strict, customizable access controls.

Over the course of the Phase II contract, in partnership with USAF Platform One and Air Mobility Command (AMC), Mattermost developers will work with the Tanker Airlift Control Center (TACC) at Scott Air Force Base, IL and Digital Aircrew Initiative (DAI) stakeholders to operationalize the Mattermost collaboration platform so that the solution can be fully adopted by the 618th AOC to coordinate air mobility missions across the globe. Successful adoption of Mattermost will enable thousands of airmen in the operations center, on the flightline, and in the cockpit to coordinate critical mission information effectively and securely, leading to improved operational efficiency while maintaining the required level of communications security (COMSEC). 

“Using a secure, digital collaboration solution like Mattermost offers a significant improvement to our overall mission velocity and safety,” said Major Justin Poole, former director, Phoenix Spark Innovation Cell at Travis Air Force Base. “Mattermost’s scalability has allowed the platform to become a critical tool for optimizing collaboration across our teams, for example, enabling our airmen command and control with access to mission intelligence ahead of deployment, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and increased preparation.” 

“Time and time again, we’ve seen the importance of real-time secure collaboration for mission-critical operations, both during contingencies and normal operations,” said Barry Duplantis, vice president and general manager of North American public sector for Mattermost. “Mattermost is committed to providing cutting-edge collaboration solutions for all branches of government, and this SBIR award will enable us to continue to innovate to meet the needs of the AOC.”

Mattermost is an open source platform for secure collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. Hundreds of thousands of developers around the globe trust Mattermost to increase their productivity by bringing together team communication, task and project management, and workflow orchestration into a unified platform for agile software development. To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.

