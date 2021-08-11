Matterport Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Matterport reports record revenue of $30 million, 10% sequential increase

Subscription revenue jumps 53% to $15 million from year-ago period

Total subscribers increased 158% to 404,000 from year-ago period

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We are thrilled to report another record quarter with strong subscriber and subscription revenue pushing revenue up 10% sequentially, demonstrating our continued momentum,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matterport. “It was another quarter of strong execution across all vectors as we announced significant industry partnerships, expanded our service offerings, and strengthened our management team with world-class leaders to continue to scale our business. We are now ready to accelerate our innovation and customer growth, and being public will give us the visibility and financial resources to achieve our ambition of digitizing the built world.”

“We continued to expand our business with enterprise customers, which drove our net dollar expansion rate to a record 132% in the quarter, above the 129% that we achieved in Q1,” said JD Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport. “We are still relatively early in our penetration with top enterprise customers and expect additional growth with new and existing enterprise customers.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue was $29.5 million, up 21% compared to second quarter of 2020

Subscription revenue of $15.3 million, up 53% compared to second quarter of 2020

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $61.1 million

Spaces Under Management (SUM) grew to 5.6 million, up 75% compared to second quarter of 2020

Subscribers increased to 404,000, up 158% compared to second quarter of 2020

Recent Business Highlights:

Became a public company and raised $640 million in gross proceeds by successfully completing a business combination with Gores Holdings VI, Inc.

with Gores Holdings VI, Inc. Announced significant industry partnerships with Facebook, PTC, Apex, and SIMLAB Announced a collaboration with Facebook AI Research (FAIR) through which we made the largest-ever dataset of 3D indoor spaces available to teach robots and virtual AI assistants to understand and interact with the complexities of the physical world Announced platform integration with the PTC Vuforia Engine™ and Vuforia Studio™ augmented reality (AR) software offerings Announced a partnership with Apex to enable retail brands across the U.S. and Canada to access, collect and evaluate building data and information from all of their stores in one place Announced strategic partnership and investment in SIMLAB , a technology company that specializes in the digitization of buildings throughout the design and construction phases

Continued expansion of Capture Services™ On-Demand to another 14 cities , making the service available to customers in a total of 26 cities across the United States

, making the service available to customers in a total of 26 cities across the United States Strengthened executive team Preethy Vaidyanathan , Head of Product Brandt Kucharski , Chief Accounting Officer Paul Thompson , Vice President of Solutions Engineering Vivian Weiying Pan , Vice President of International Marketing Vinatha Kutagula , Vice President of Customer Operations Soohwan Kim , Vice President of Investor Relations



Conference Call Information

Matterport will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available following the call for one year on the Matterport’s Investor Relations website at investors.matterport.com.

Date: August 11, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) Webcast: investors.matterport.com

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial computing platform turns buildings into data making every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements in this press release generally relate to Matterport’s potential and future performance, including its strategic focus, development of new services, adoption or success of new technologies and applications, and anticipated results. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

MATTERPORT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 15,281 $ 9,999 $ 29,081 $ 17,515 License 2,099 – 4,359 – Services 2,879 2,232 5,568 3,157 Product 9,244 12,052 17,424 16,551 Total revenue 29,503 24,283 56,432 37,223 Costs of revenue: Subscription 3,384 2,905 6,635 5,318 License – – – – Services 2,290 1,613 4,325 2,540 Product 6,015 6,902 10,930 9,970 Total costs of revenue 11,689 11,420 21,890 17,828 Gross profit 17,814 12,863 34,542 19,395 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,090 4,537 13,115 9,142 Selling, general, and administrative 16,501 10,476 29,559 20,273 Total operating expenses 23,591 15,013 42,674 29,415 Loss from operations (5,777 ) (2,150 ) (8,132 ) (10,020 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 14 4 22 13 Interest expense (277 ) (471 ) (585 ) (858 ) Other income (expense), net (149 ) (1,053 ) (347 ) (899 ) Total other income (expense) (412 ) (1,520 ) (910 ) (1,744 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (6,189 ) (3,670 ) (9,042 ) (11,764 ) Provision for income taxes 20 20 39 34 Net loss (6,209 ) (3,690 ) (9,081 ) (11,798 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (1.51 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 10,037,669 7,844,667 9,829,416 7,822,539

MATTERPORT INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,281 $ 51,850 Restricted cash 400 400 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $32 and $799, as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 6,692 3,924 Inventories 2,622 3,646 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,810 2,453 Total current assets 55,805 62,273 Property and equipment, net 9,373 8,210 Other assets 6,352 1,369 Total assets $ 71,530 $ 71,852 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,903 $ 3,434 Current portion of long-term debt 8,427 8,215 Deferred revenue 7,667 4,606 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,739 6,995 Total current liabilities 31,736 23,250 Long-term debt 2,034 4,502 Deferred revenue, non-current 260 297 Other long-term liabilities 293 335 Total liabilities 34,323 28,384 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 30,443,413 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 30,340,098 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and liquidation preference of $166,131 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. 164,168 164,168 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 56,500,000 shares and 56,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and 10,135,510 shares and 9,463,182 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 11,948 9,153 Accumulated other comprehensive income 160 135 Accumulated deficit (139,079 ) (129,998 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (126,961 ) (120,700 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $ 71,530 $ 71,852

MATTERPORT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (unaudited)

(In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Loss $ (9,081 ) $ (11,798 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,608 2,349 Amortization of debt discount 135 108 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 1,259 1,164 Loss on extinguishment of debt and convertible notes – 954 Allowance for doubtful accounts 151 241 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 7 – Other 43 9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,918 ) (4,421 ) Inventories 1,024 248 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,269 ) (673 ) Accounts payable 1,466 2,980 Deferred revenue 3,024 3,054 Other liabilities 920 2,808 Net cash used in operating activities (2,631 ) (2,977 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (326 ) (20 ) Capitalized software and development costs (3,256 ) (2,454 ) Investment in convertible notes (1,000 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (4,582 ) (2,474 ) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs – 43,689 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,342 51 Proceeds from debt – 5,302 Proceeds from convertible notes, net of issuance costs – 8,457 Repayment of debt (2,390 ) (5,922 ) Payment of deferred transaction costs (1,204 ) – Other – (81 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,252 ) 51,496 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,465 ) 46,045 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (104 ) (130 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 52,250 10,152 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 42,681 $ 56,067

