Matterport Appoints Rob Hines as Managing Director to Drive Growth in the Americas

Veteran sales executive from Oracle and salesforce.com to lead company’s sales to accelerate new business growth in the region

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Rob Hines has joined the company as Managing Director, Americas. Hines will oversee sales efforts across the region, including new business and revenue growth, people management and the execution of Matterport’s strategic vision.

“As we continue to innovate and expand Matterport’s products and services, it’s important that we have the right leaders in all of our high-growth markets to support our vision and capture the enormous addressable market,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer of Matterport. “Rob’s extensive background in leading sales teams, bringing technology products and services to market, and driving customer acquisition will be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious growth targets.”

Hines joins Matterport from Block.one, a leader in blockchain solutions, where he held the position of Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company’s Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) solution launch and exceeding revenue targets. Prior to Block.one, Hines led large sales teams while holding leadership positions at Oracle and salesforce.com. He has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry with a focus on marketing and selling SaaS-based applications and data solutions.

“Matterport is the clear market leader in the digitization and datafication of the built world with innovative technology powering its products and services, and an endless amount of use cases for its technology,” said Hines. “I’m thrilled to join the Matterport team and look forward to driving growth across all markets and showing customers how our spatial data can create new value for every physical space in the built world.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 194 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tim McDowd
Director, Communications
press@matterport.com
+1 (650) 273-6999

Investor Contact:
Soohwan Kim, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
ir@matterport.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport’s hiring decisions and ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

