SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) (“Matterport” or the “Company”), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it will no longer hold its first quarter results conference call originally scheduled for Monday, May 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) due to the April 22, 2024 announcement that Matterport has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by CoStar Group, Inc. Due to the pending transaction, Matterport will not be providing quarterly financial guidance.

On Monday, May 6, Matterport will issue its first quarter earnings press release and post supplemental earnings information on its website at https://investors.matterport.com .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

