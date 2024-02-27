Recognizing outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry, the 2024 Inman Power Players list highlights leaders, executives, founders and innovators that are playing a key role in shaping the industry’s future

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RJ Pittman, CEO and Chairman of Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) was named to Inman’s Power Players class for the second consecutive year. Inman, one of real estate’s leading sources of journalism, recognizes outstanding accomplishments each year across the residential real estate industry. In its second year, the Inman 2024 Power Players list highlights leaders, executives, founders and innovators that are playing a key role in shaping the industry’s future.

Today, there are more than 4 billion buildings in the world, representing a value north of $327 trillion.1 Real estate is the largest asset class in the world, and yet in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, the majority of the world’s building stock remains offline and underutilized.

Matterport has spent more than a decade transforming buildings into data, with more than 35 billion square feet of space digitally captured and growing every day. As the company continues to roll out innovative solutions for Property Marketing , Design & Construction , and Facilities Management , Matterport is leveraging this building data to infuse each of its solutions with intelligent, automated features that simplify the process of designing, building, managing or marketing a property.

As part of Matterport’s Winter 2024 Release: Automating the Future, the company launched several breakthrough products and services representing the latest in innovation and AI for Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform. This included the launch of Property Intelligence, a collection of AI-powered features that unlocks information and data about a property that has never been so easily available thanks to the power of automation and AI at Matterport.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again among so many of my peers– many of which are our customers – underscoring the transformative impact Matterport’s digital twins have had on real estate,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO, Matterport. “Matterport has been central to the digitization of this industry, and our role will only grow as our AI-powered solutions begin to take center stage to unlock the full value and potential of the built world.”

See the full list of Inman’s 2024 Power Player honorees, here . To learn more about Matterport’s digital twin solutions, visit: www.matterport.com

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

