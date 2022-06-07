Matterport Donates Digital Twin Technology to SBP to Help Disaster-Affected Communities Accelerate FEMA Appeals Process

Matterport’s donation will provide direct support to marginalized homeowners to help them secure faster, more comprehensive FEMA assistance through the recovery process

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that SBP, a U.S.-based non-profit organization focused on disaster resilience and recovery, has been selected as a partner organization for Matterport’s Exploration to Equity social impact program. SBP, formerly known as the St Bernard Project, received a donation of Matterport products and services to create digital twins that will be used in its FEMA Appeals program to assist communities and help reduce the time between disaster and recovery for people that have been impacted by the devastating tornadoes that struck the Midwest in December 2021.

As a non-profit disaster relief organization, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 3,200 families with the help of 140,000 volunteers in 14 communities across the U.S. and in the Bahamas. Matterport’s donation of products and services will provide direct support to SBP’s FEMA Appeals program, which focuses on supporting marginalized homeowners who have been denied FEMA assistance or received sub-standard awards. The technology is being fielded immediately by SBP in Kentucky in communities that were damaged by the tornadoes in December 2021. SBP teams will use Matterport cameras to capture digital twins of damaged properties. The digital twin will then be shared as part of the FEMA Appeals program submission to help impacted families.

“We are grateful for Matterport’s support to help us scale our FEMA appeals program and to support our mission of reducing time between disaster and recovery,” said Liz McCartney, Chief Operating Officer at SBP. “At SBP, we provide under-resourced communities with the support they need to ensure an equitable recovery for all. By creating Matterport digital twins, we can move more quickly to assist vulnerable disaster survivors and help more families maximize their FEMA awards. We fully support Matterport’s efforts to help increase community inclusion and provide equitable access and we are excited to be one of the first organizations to take advantage of their Exploration to Equity program.”

For SBP, the accuracy of damage assessments is critical to supporting its clients’ timely appeal of a FEMA Individual Assistance denial or sub-standard award. With Matterport technology, SBP can capture digital twins enabling the organization to carry out inspections remotely and collaborate in real time. Highly accurate data available within a digital twin reduces the need for SBP to conduct repeat property visits to document missing measurements and photographs. SBP anticipates that Matterport’s product donation will help the organization initially support at least 100 low-income tornado survivors through its FEMA Appeals program.

“At Matterport, we are committed to making digital twins more accessible to those in need through the Exploration to Equity program,” said Qadira Harris, Senior Director of Global Responsibility at Matterport. “With access to Matterport digital twins, SBP can more efficiently conduct damage assessments and ultimately help a greater number of tornado survivors secure the funding they need to live safely in their homes. We’re proud to support SBP’s efforts across Kentucky and hope that our donation will help provide some relief to the communities impacted.”

Matterport’s Exploration to Equity social impact program aims to increase community inclusion and resilience through the donation of its technology and services to non-profit organizations, K-12 public schools, and public universities. To learn more about Exploration to Equity or to submit an application, visit matterport.com/social-impact .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tim McDowd

Director, Communications

press@matterport.com

+1 (650) 273-6999

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport’s partnership with SBP, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.