Regional leader in cloud and geospatial services will provide Matterport’s digital twin solutions for facility management, progress monitoring and property marketing in the rapidly expanding regions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), today announced that it is partnering with Equinox Technologies , a distributor of global technologies and Managed Security Services to offer Matterport’s digital twin platform to Government, Enterprise and SMB customers out of its offices in the United Arab Emirates, India, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Equinox has more than 20 years of experience delivering projects & services globally in the cybersecurity, cloud computing, software engineering, geospatial, IT operations, and information security domains. With an active partner network of more than 60 leading IT organizations providing compliance and advisory services for the largest technology and cloud providers in the world, Equinox has built a reputation as a trusted Value-Added Distributor and Managed Security Services Provider to the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

According to a report by CBRE, the value of real estate projects planned or underway in the Gulf Cooperation Council in 2023 stands at $1.36 trillion1. With a qualified and highly driven in-house team of development and design engineers with specialties in LIDAR (laser imaging, detection, and ranging), CAD, BIM and cloud services, Equinox will support Matterport’s expansions in the rapidly growing regions, recommending Matterport’s digital twin platform for facility management, progress monitoring, and property marketing solutions in support of its client’s digital transformation efforts.

“Matterport will help strengthen our geospatial and digital twin offerings to our clients in every part of the region,” said Jeevan NV, CEO, Equinox Technologies. “We are confident that our local presence and project expertise will provide Matterport increased market reach, delivering to our clients the precision and quality of Matterport’s digital twins, with the customer service they’ve come to expect from Equinox.”

“The Middle East and Africa are experiencing rapid urbanization, with outsized demand for innovative architectural solutions that include some of the world’s most bold and iconic construction and real estate projects,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. “Partnering with Equinox will provide Matterport with a greenfield opportunity to capture the largely untapped market for 3D capture and digital twins in the region.”

More than 25% of the Fortune 1000 are turning to Matterport to remotely manage, monitor and market their facilities and properties across the globe. To learn more about Matterport’s solutions for any stage of the building lifecycle, visit: https://matterport.com/enterprise .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal, and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse the gallery of digital twins.

About Equinox Technologies

Equinox Technologies, a Middle East, United Arab Emirates based firm with a team of experts in multiple domains including Digital Twins, Secure Solutions and Managed Services focuses on the latest cutting-edge technology consultancy and service delivery. With an active IT and Engineering Division, Equinox delivers projects in Geospatial, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Software Engineering, and Information Security solutions. Equinox experts have built a reputation as trusted Value-Added Distributors and Managed Security Services providers (MSSP) across the MEA & APAC regions with clients from multiple industry verticals.

Having its state-of-the-art Training centers, SOC operations, Development, Design Team, and local presence across the region, the team executes successful projects delivering value by way of implementation, integration, and 24/7 post-sales support through its certified experts. Equinox’s digital services department with an in-house team of development, design engineers and coding experts delivers projects to the market on 3D Rendering, BIM Modelling, VR/AR, Hologram, and Metaverse projects.

For more on Equinox, please visit www.equinoxcyber.com.

