Matterport Expands Presence in Japan to Support Growing Demand for Digital Twin Platform

Company continues investing in Asia-Pacific region to capture the Japanese property market of more than 324M spaces

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced it is expanding its presence in Japan. Japan represents one of the largest property markets in the world with more than 324 million physical spaces ready to be digitized. As part of the expansion, Matterport will increase investments to open new sales channels and broaden its customer service operations to support the growing adoption of the Matterport digital twin platform within the country.

Numerous customers in Japan use the Matterport Digital Twin Platform today, including real estate development company Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co., Ltd, and Takenaka Corporation, a major Japanese architectural engineering and construction company. Mitsubishi Estate Residence leverages Matterport to create virtual experiences in support of residential real estate transactions while Takenaka Corporation uses digital twins to streamline facility management and remote building site inspections.

“Use of Matterport first spread by word-of-mouth, and before we knew it, a community of users had formed naturally within the company,” said Yasutomo Matsuoka, Chief Researcher, Advanced Mathematical Sciences & Informatics Group, Future & Advanced Technology Research Department, Research & Development Institute at Takenaka Corporation. “I think it’s simple—good things become popular. Matterport’s digital twin technology not only provides the high-quality, precise data required to meet the needs of those working in the field, but also enables remote checking by personnel located overseas, leading to significant reductions in travel and labor costs.”

Today, the Matterport digital twin platform helps customers in Japan transform how they interact with and manage their spaces through a digitally accurate and immersive experience. Digital twins help people in a range of business roles improve operational efficiency by reducing travel or enabling them to collaborate from anywhere. Additionally, marketers can use digital twins to create beautiful and engaging customer experiences that drive booking and sales.

“We continue to see strong interest across multiple industries for using Matterport Digital Twin Platform to improve how businesses grow, operate, and innovate,” said Howard Xiao, President and Operating Officer of Matterport’s Japanese operations. “With further investments in Japan, we look forward to expanding our operations in the region to support demand for the Matterport Digital Twin Platform while assisting the needs of our customers in Japan.”

To visit Matterport’s Japanese website, visit https://matterport.com/ja .

