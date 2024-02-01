Arcadus becomes the first valued-added reseller of Matterport for Government, offering Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform to the United States public sector

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading digital twin platform to access, understand and utilize properties, announced a partnership with Arcadus , a leading reseller of digital transformation products and services for the public sector, to offer the Matterport Digital Twin Platform to its customers in the United States.

Arcadus is a leading value-added reseller of 3D, spatial data and related digital twin services, helping organizations advance their operations with digitally-enabled solutions. Arcadus’ clients include federal, state and local agencies across facilities, public safety, education, housing, social services, conservation and energy, as well as regulated industries like utilities, aerospace & defense, insurance, and manufacturing.

Matterport first entered the public sector in 2021 with the Matterport for Government SaaS offering, providing a turnkey solution for federal agencies to assess, manage, and improve their spaces’ operating condition—all online, in a Federally-compliant cloud.

With this agreement, Arcadus will become the first value-added reseller of Matterport’s digital twin platform for the public sector, offering the company’s three core solutions in Property Marketing , Design & Construction , and Facilities Management . Arcadus will support Matterport with access to various government purchasing vehicles, additional support services, and enabling seamless engagement with public sector agencies, contractors, and integrators.

“As a company dedicated to the 3D spatial data and digital modeling space, Arcadus looks forward to bringing Matterport’s products and solutions to agencies and other regulated organizations,” said Javan Clark, Founder & Principal of Arcadus. “Matterport’s hardware and software are incredibly easy to use, and Arcadus is committed to maintaining that same experience in the acquisition and support of these 3D digital twin capabilities.”

“As organizations continue to embrace the value of Matterport, the public sector remains a significant opportunity for growth,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. “Our partnership with Arcadus adds more powder to our efforts to drive progress and excellence across the U.S. public sector, empowering federal, state, and local agencies to revolutionize how they assess, manage, and optimize their spaces with our federally compliant digital twin platform.”

About Arcadus

Arcadus is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions tailored for the public sector. We serve federal agencies, state and local governments, regulated industries, and non-governmental organizations with a commitment to harnessing the power of digital twins and cutting-edge technologies. Our mission is to seamlessly transition organizations from their present state to a more advanced and efficient version. By implementing affordable, high-value, and low-risk solutions, we infuse technology innovatively and ensure tangible results with the desired outcomes for our clients.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

