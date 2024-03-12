Resi adopts Matterport technology, slashing survey times by 25% and reducing capture hardware costs by 85%

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) announced today that Resi , the UK’s leading home extension company, has made Matterport’s Pro3 and Digital Twin Platform its technology of choice for surveying homes.

Founded in 2016 with the vision of opening up fast, affordable, high-quality architectural services for every UK home, Resi is the UK’s leading home extension company having completed more than 7,000 projects to date.

In design and construction, inaccurate or incomplete documentation is responsible for an estimated 48% of rework, making accurate measurements vital to set a project up for success.1 To improve accuracy, productivity and quality, Resi explored several laser scanning providers, determining Matterport’s Pro3 was its preferred surveying solution due to its scalability and price.

“When we started exploring Matterport as a solution, we encountered a lot of skepticism as to whether the accuracy would stand up to traditional laser scanners. We did significant due diligence comparing measurements against our existing equipment, and we found it delivers the accuracy we need,” said Lisa Westmacott, Special Projects Lead, Resi. “We’re now in our customer’s homes for less time (which is great for them!) and we spend less time in the processing phase, it’s a win-win. Our aim is to enable all homeowners to extend their homes easily, and Matterport helps us to do just that.”

Compared to traditional laser scanners, Resi has reduced average survey time by 25% with Matterport, while reducing 85% of the hardware costs. In addition to reducing time on task surveying, the significantly faster processing time has enabled Resi team members to complete more jobs in less time, amounting to the equivalent of an extra day onsite per week as a result of these productivity gains.

“The Pro3 Camera was designed from the ground up to provide our design and construction customers with a capture solution for faster, more reliable job completion, along with powerful new AI features to automate tedious precision measurement tasks,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. “Resi has quickly become one of the largest names in home extensions and we’re proud to help them continue that success with the speed and accuracy of the Pro3 and the power of our intelligent Digital Twins.”

Matterport’s digital twins deliver unmatched 3D visual clarity for design and construction professionals, helping streamline project management across every phase of the building lifecycle. Read the full case study with Resi , and visit Matterport.com to learn more about the company’s digital twin solutions for Design and Construction Management .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is the World’s #1 Digital Twin Platform* leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2024 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. *Largest digital twin cloud hosted platform for the built world sq.ft. scanned. Data on file.

