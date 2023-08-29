SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:
Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Location: Dana Point, CA
Wolfe Research TMT Conference
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Location: San Francisco, CA
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Location: Nashville, TN
Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
The Piper Sandler presentation will be webcast live and archived on Matterport’s investor relations website at investors.matterport.com.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.
©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
Investor Contact:
Mike Knapp
ir@matterport.com
Media Contact:
Steve Lombardi
press@matterport.com
- Confirm Named Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive - August 29, 2023
- Sixty Years After the March on Washington, TMCF Continues The Fight For Equity and Inclusion With Annual Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo - August 29, 2023
- US DoD Directive 8140 Broadens Approval of EC-Council Certifications to Encompass 31 Critical Job Roles within the DoD Cyberspace Workforce Framework (DCWF) - August 29, 2023