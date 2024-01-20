The 1,907 ft tall structure will be one of four towers at The Boardwalk at Bricktown development in Oklahoma City

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matteson Capital, a multifaceted real estate investment and development company operating since 2004, and AO, a leading full-service architecture firm with design expertise spanning the full commercial and multi-family real estate spectrum, announced today that they will request a variance from the City of Oklahoma City to increase the height for one of the towers in the already entitled development known as The Boardwalk at Bricktown. If approved, the height variance will make the structure the tallest building in the United States and currently fifth tallest in the world.

The ambitious development features a collection of three towers, each rising to 345 feet, and a fourth striking supertall tower, referred to as Legends Tower, that ascends to 1,907 feet, creating an impressive silhouette against the Oklahoma City skyline. The symbolic height honors the year that Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th state of the United States.

Spanning approximately 5 million square feet, the project is a mixed-use marvel, including a 480-key Dream Hotel by Hyatt with 85 residential serviced condominiums in the Dream Tower; an additional 350-key Hyatt hotel with 100 serviced condominiums in the Legends Tower; 1,776 residential units ranging from market-rate to affordable workforce and luxury options; and a vibrant retail and restaurant scene with over 110,000 square feet of space designated for commercial use, food and beverage, and a workforce development center for the community at the street and second levels. The top floors of the supertall tower will consist of a public observatory, restaurant and bar where visitors will be able to enjoy the sweeping city views.

Notably, the design incorporates extraordinary public spaces that are poised to become central hubs for community engagement. Among these is an impressive 17,000 square foot lagoon and water feature surrounded by a boardwalk that adds a tranquil, yet lively, entertainment atmosphere to the development. Additionally, the project boasts several expansive roof-decks, providing residents and visitors with unparalleled views of the city and creating an urban oasis in the heart of Oklahoma City.

“Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown,” said Scot Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital. “We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city, further driving the expansion and diversification of the growing economy, drawing in investment, new businesses, and jobs. It’s a dynamic environment and we hope to see The Boardwalk at Bricktown stand as the pride of Oklahoma City.”

Bricktown, in particular, has become a premier destination within Oklahoma City. Expanding this vibrant hub is a priority for the city with more professional sports, entertainment and transit. The area already boasts attractions such as the Amtrak station; a movie theater; an NBA sports arena, which is home to the OKC Thunder; the recently renamed Oklahoma City Dodgers’ minor league baseball stadium; as well as a forthcoming soccer stadium. The public also voted to fund a $900 million bond to build the Thunder a new state of the art arena in the area. The recently completed convention center is another opportunity to showcase this catalytic project, which will further complement the Bricktown Entertainment District. The Boardwalk at Bricktown aligns perfectly with the city’s trajectory of becoming a center for cultural and economic activity.

“We are excited to embark upon this pivotal undertaking with a carefully assembled team of talented and experienced architects and designers from within our ranks,” said Rob Budetti AO managing partner. “Crafting a project of this significance is an honor, and the collaborative process with the City, Matteson Capital, Hensel Phelps, and a top-notch team of engineers, consultants, and development partners has been exceptional. Managing the intricacies of such a project, ensuring seamless integration of all components, is a significant challenge. Fortunately, this aligns with one of AO’s core strengths.”

A development of this magnitude requires the subject matter expertise of multiple parties. In addition to architectural firm AO and developer Matteson Capital the project team includes development partners, ThinkBox and Legends Capital Management; structural engineers, Thorton Tomasetti; civil engineers, Johnson & Associates; fire life safety and energy, Siemens; general contractor, Hensel Phelps; and hotel management companies, Hyatt and Dream. The finance team for the project includes BCREM Incorporated and Global Economic Strategies. The legal team is headed by Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

About Matteson Capital

Founded by Scot Matteson in 2004, Matteson Capital is a multifaceted real estate investment and development company which evolved from successor company Centurion Partners. As founder of both Centurion Partners and Matteson Capital, Scot leads the group with over 40 years of real estate finance and development expertise, directing project financing, investment strategy, venture and capital partnerships, debt facilities and equity structuring. Matteson has partnered with various leading real estate firms to develop mixed-use and hospitality projects throughout the US and beyond, including the Residences at the Little Nell, Aspen, CO; Sapphire Towers, San Diego, CA; Hotel ICON, Houston, TX; and Miami World Center, Miami, FL.

About AO

AO is a relationship-focused, design-driven architectural, interior, and planning services firm helping clients create places where people and businesses flourish. In its 50th year, the firm boasts wide-ranging expertise across multifamily, retail, hospitality, mixed-use, science and technology, data centers, restaurant, healthcare, office, industrial, parking, landscape, interiors, and global design, modular, transit-oriented development, and public utilities. AO is known for its ardent collaboration with developers and owners and deep expertise across various building types. AO operates from studios in Orange, San Diego, Oakland, and Sunnyvale, CA, New York, NY, Atlanta, GA, and Orlando, FL, where it serves clients across the Americas, Asia, and beyond. Visit aoarchitects.com to learn more.

