MATTHEW D. UPCHURCH, CTC, CHAIRMAN & CEO OF VIRTUOSO; ASILIA AFRICA; NIKOI ISLAND/THE ISLAND FOUNDATION; ME TO WE (WE.ORG) WILL RECEIVE 2019 WORLD TOURISM AWARDS NOVEMBER 4th, 2019 WORLD TRAVEL MARKET LONDON

Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor, to Host the Ceremony

New York, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2019 World Tourism Awards will be presented to Matthew D. Upchurch, CTC, Chairman & CEO of Virtuoso; Asilia Africa; Nikoi Island/ The Island Foundation; and Me To We (WE.ORG), on the opening day of World Travel Market (WTM) London, November 4, 2019 at ExCel London. The awards are co-sponsored by The New York Times, The Travel Corporation, United Airlines and host sponsor Reed Travel Exhibitions. Emmy Award-winning journalist, Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor and world-renowned travel expert, will host the award presentation.

The distinguished 2019 Honorees are being recognized for outstanding initiatives related to the travel and tourism industry, and for fostering sustainable tourism and developing programs that give back to local communities.

The World Tourism Awards will honor Matthew D. Upchurch, CTC, Chairman & CEO of Virtuoso, in recognition of Virtuoso’s commitment to sustainable tourism practices; and its mission to make sustainability a greater factor in consumer choice when traveling – to preserve, protect and advance the local culture, environment and economies of the lands they visit and to increase success for those who are dedicated to travel as a force for good.

A World Tourism Award will also be presented to Asilia Africa, in recognition of Asilia’s multi-pronged approach to make a positive impact on the local communities, wildlife and vital ecosystems of East Africa. Through this holistic approach, they are able to empower these crucial wilderness areas as well as the people who call them home

Nikoi Island/ The Island Foundation will also receive a World Tourism Award in recognition of Nikoi Island and its commitment to sustainability by having a positive impact on the local culture, community, conservation; and for establishing the Island Foundation in 2010, which is transforming education for Riau’s island communities through the creation of 8 learning centers.

ME TO WE (WE.ORG) will be honored with a World Tourism Award in recognition of ME TO WE’s impact through its partnership with WE Charity; providing more than 1 million people with clean water, building 1,500 schools overseas, and empowering children with access to education; and of course, providing volunteer travel to those looking to change the world.

The Award itself, Caring for Our World, sponsored by VisitMalta, was specially designed and handcrafted on the Mediterranean Island of Malta by Mdina Glass.and celebrates the qualities of leadership and vision that inspire others to care for all people around the Globe.

About the World Tourism Awards

The World Tourism Awards, celebrating its 22nd Anniversary, are presented annually at World Travel Market (WTM) London and sponsored by The New York Times, The Travel Corporation, United Airlines and host sponsor Reed Travel Exhibitions. It was inaugurated to “recognize individuals, companies, organizations, destinations and attractions for outstanding initiatives related to the travel and tourism industry, and for fostering sustainable tourism and developing programs that give back to local communities.”

The Award ceremony will take place on Monday Nov. 4, 2019, at WTM London, 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM, at Excel Centre, London, Platinum Suite 3 Level 3 and will be hosted by Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor. The Ceremony will be followed by a special reception hosted by United Airlines.

