Matthews International Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matthews International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its outlook. Participating in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, and Steven F. Nicola, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call
Friday, July 31, 2020
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-689-8471
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.matw.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference call until Friday, August 14, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13706865, or access the webcast replay at www.matw.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leader in providing brand development, deployment and delivery services that help build our clients’ brands and consumers’ desire for them. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 25 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

Matthews International Corporation
Corporate Office
Two NorthShore Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851
Phone: (412) 442-8200

Contact: Steven F. Nicola William D. Wilson
  Chief Financial Officer Senior Director
  and Secretary Corporate Development

