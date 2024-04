PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) today announced that Francis Wlodarczyk has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Wlodarczyk brings 35 years of experience in industrial automation, working with global and regional manufacturers in many industries, including automotive, material handling, packaging and consumer products. Most recently, Mr. Wlodarczyk served as Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices at Rockwell Automation located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In this role, he led a multi-billion-dollar global business, responsible for strategic direction, growth, and profitability. Throughout his tenure at Rockwell Automation, Mr. Wlodarczyk served in multiple senior leadership positions in the U.S. and Europe, including roles in general management, strategy development, sales, business development and engineering.

“We are delighted to welcome Fran to our Board of Directors,” said Alvaro Garcia-Tunon, Chairman of the Board at Matthews. “As Matthews continues to evolve, his strategic expertise and deep understanding of the industrial automation industry will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success.”

Mr. Wlodarczyk’s appointment to the Board of Directors is the result of an extensive process conducted by the Company. Mr. Wlodarczyk has been appointed to the class of directors whose terms expire at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services, and distributes high-tech custom energy storage, marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands, and provide value. The Company has approximately 12,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

