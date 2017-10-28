Mattis, in Seoul, says U.S. can’t accept nuclear North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that he could not imagine United States ever accepting a nuclear North Korea, warning that its rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs would undermine, not strengthen, its security.
