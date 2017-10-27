Mattis warns that U.S. ‘will never accept a nuclear North Korea’

SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that the United States would never accept a nuclear North Korea, warning that its rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs would undermine, not strengthen, its security.
