Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2017 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) reported a net loss of $0.5 million, or $(0.03) per share, for the third quarter of 2017, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.13 per share for the third quarter of 2016. The Company reported total operating revenues of $2.8 million and $6.1 million during the third quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported net income of $11.8 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to net income of $14.4 million, or $0.76 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The Company reported total operating revenues of $21.9 million and $27.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the third quarter of 2017.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results for the third quarter of 2017 will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 (in thousands except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ 290 $ 3,210 Leasing 1,353 1,680 Utilities 898 813 Resort amenities and other 299 359 Total operating revenues 2,840 6,062 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 328 442 Leasing 661 1,120 Utilities 488 689 Resort amenities and other 242 167 General and administrative 648 648 Share-based compensation 253 67 Depreciation 463 498 Pension and other postretirement expenses 202 (257 ) Total operating costs and expenses 3,285 3,374 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (445 ) 2,688 Interest expense (39 ) (213 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (484 ) $ 2,475 Pension, net of income taxes of $0 204 974 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (280 ) $ 3,449 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE –BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 (in thousands except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ 14,281 $ 18,876 Leasing 4,309 4,572 Utilities 2,403 2,539 Resort amenities and other 866 1,030 Total operating revenues 21,859 27,017 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 1,216 2,098 Leasing 1,717 2,377 Utilities 1,467 1,909 Resort amenities and other 788 673 General and administrative 1,723 1,698 Share-based compensation 1,065 741 Depreciation 1,296 1,486 Pension and other postretirement expenses 606 311 Total operating costs and expenses 9,878 11,293 OPERATING INCOME 11,981 15,724 Interest expense (152 ) (1,327 ) NET INCOME $ 11,829 $ 14,397 Pension, net of income taxes of $0 612 1,481 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 12,441 $ 15,878 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE –BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.62 $ 0.76

Contact:

Tim T. Esaki

(808) 665-5480

[email protected]