Breaking News
Home / Top News / Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Results

Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $9,000, or $(0.00) per share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.09) per share, for the third quarter of 2018.  The Company reported total operating revenues of $3.4 million and $2.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or $(0.17) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.  The Company reported total operating revenues of $9.4 million and $8.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the third quarter of 2019.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results for the third quarter of 2019 will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate.  The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019   2018
   
  (in thousands except
  per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES      
Real estate $ 305     $ 66  
Leasing   1,830       1,552  
Utilities   1,060       900  
Resort amenities and other   242       292  
Total operating revenues   3,437       2,810  
       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES      
Real estate   352       1,311  
Leasing   584       620  
Utilities   726       593  
Resort amenities and other   219       229  
General and administrative   466       795  
Share-based compensation   374       307  
Depreciation   417       443  
Total operating costs and expenses   3,138       4,298  
       
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)   299       (1,488 )
Pension and other post-retirement expenses   (258 )     (102 )
Interest expense   (50 )     (37 )
NET LOSS $ (9 )   $ (1,627 )
Pension, net of income taxes of $0   211       185  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 202     $ (1,442 )
       
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE      
–BASIC AND DILUTED $     $ (0.09 )

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

 

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2019   2018
   
  (in thousands except
  per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES      
Real estate $ 671     $ 402  
Leasing   5,226       4,605  
Utilities   2,737       2,414  
Resort amenities and other   751       891  
Total operating revenues   9,385       8,312  
       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES      
Real estate   873       1,820  
Leasing   1,762       1,904  
Utilities   1,913       1,634  
Resort amenities and other   751       813  
General and administrative   1,816       2,351  
Share-based compensation   1,346       1,206  
Depreciation   1,280       1,328  
Total operating costs and expenses   9,741       11,056  
       
OPERATING LOSS   (356 )     (2,744 )
Pension and other postretirement expenses   (768 )     (306 )
Interest expense   (160 )     (111 )
NET LOSS $ (1,284 )   $ (3,161 )
Pension, net of income taxes of $0   634       555  
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (650 )   $ (2,606 )
       
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE      
–BASIC & DILUTED $ (0.07 )   $ (0.17 )
       

Contact:

Tim T. Esaki
(808) 665-5480
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.