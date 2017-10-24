Maurel & Prom :9-month sales 2017: €258 million (+14%)

Paris, 24 October 2017

9-month sales 2017: €258 million (+14%)

Group Q3 production (25,828 boepd, M&P share) up: Quantities of oil sold in Gabon up 5% Significant increase in gas sales in Tanzania to 28.8 MMcf/d, M&P share



Oil prices: sale price up by 23% to $50.5/bbl

Sales for the first nine months of 2017

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 9 months 2017 9 months 2016 Chg. 17/16 Total production sold over the period, M&P share millions of barrels of oil 1.6 1.7 1.8 5.1 5.5 -7% million MMBtu 1.9 1.4 2.7 6.0 6.0 +0% Average sale price OIL, in US$/bbl 52.8 48.6 50.0 50.5 41.0 23% GAS, in US$/BTU 3.18 3.22 3.13 3.17 3.12 2% EUR/USD exchange rate 1.06 1.10 1.17 1.11 1.12 -1% SALES (in €M) Oil production 86 79 83 247 217 14% Gabon 81 75 77 233 203 Tanzania 5 3 6 14 14 Drilling operations 5 3 3 11 9 22% Consolidated sales (in €M) 90 81 86 258 226 14%

The Group’s consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2017 totalled €258 million, up 14% compared to the same period in 2016.

This change is mainly due to the sharp increase in the average sale price of oil produced in Gabon (+23% compared to the first nine months of 2016).

Hydrocarbon production over the first nine months of 2017

units Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 9 months 2017 9 months 2016 Chg. 17/16 Production at 100%

operated by M&P Oil bopd 24,303 25,104 26,290 25,239 26,993 -6% Gas MMcf/d 43.3 30.7 60.0 45 34 1% TOTAL boepd 31,509 30,221 36,268 32,684 34,365 -5% M&P production share Oil bopd 19,442 20,083 21,032 20,191 21,594 -6% Gas MMcf/d 20.8 14.8 28.8 21.5 21.3 1% TOTAL boepd 22,905 22,542 25,828 23,769 25,137 -5%

In Gabon, oil production continued to rise with an increase of 5% in Q3 2017 compared to Q2 2017, representing an average production of 26,290 bopd, i.e. 21,032 bopd as M&P’s share (80%). Oil production over the first nine months of 2017 stood at 25,239 bopd, equating to 20,191 bopd as M&P’s share (80%).

Over the first nine months of 2017, the average sale price was $50.5/bbl compared to $41.0/bbl over the same period in 2016, an increase of 23%. It should also be noted that the discount on the sale price of Rabi Light compared to that of Brent decreased significantly over the last three months.

In Tanzania, the quantities of gas produced are linked to industrial gas consumption in Dar es Salaam via the national company TPDC’s demand for gas.

Gas production varied significantly from one quarter to the next owing to the seasonal nature of the activity. As such, the rainy season during Q2 2017 led to more intense hydroelectric activity and a subsequent decline in the demand for gas. Following the latter’s significant increase in Q3 2017, average gas production reached a level of 60 MMcf/d, or 28.8 MMcf/d as M&P’s share (48.06%).

Over the first nine months of 2017, average production stood at 45 MMcf/d, or 21.5 MMcf/d as M&P’s share (48.08%).

On the basis of these various factors, industrial gas consumption in Tanzania should continue to rise to allow the national company TPDC to increase its demand for gas on the Mnazi Bay permit operated by Maurel & Prom to achieve the contractual target of 80 MMcf/d.

