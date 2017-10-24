Maurel & Prom :9-month sales 2017: €258 million (+14%)

Breaking News
Paris, 24 October 2017
 No. 21-17

9-month sales 2017: €258 million (+14%)

 
   
  • Group Q3 production (25,828 boepd, M&P share) up:
    • Quantities of oil sold in Gabon up 5%
    • Significant increase in gas sales in Tanzania to 28.8 MMcf/d, M&P share
       
  • Oil prices: sale price up by 23% to $50.5/bbl
 
   

Sales for the first nine months of 2017

                 
  Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017   9 months 2017   9 months 2016 Chg. 17/16
                 
Total production sold over the period, M&P share                
millions of barrels of oil 1.6 1.7 1.8   5.1   5.5 -7%
million MMBtu 1.9 1.4 2.7   6.0   6.0 +0%
                 
Average sale price                
OIL, in US$/bbl 52.8 48.6 50.0   50.5   41.0 23%
GAS, in US$/BTU 3.18 3.22 3.13   3.17   3.12 2%
                 
EUR/USD exchange rate 1.06 1.10 1.17   1.11   1.12 -1%
                 
SALES (in €M)                
Oil production 86 79 83   247   217 14%
Gabon 81 75 77   233   203  
Tanzania 5 3 6   14   14  
Drilling operations 5 3 3   11   9 22%
Consolidated sales (in €M) 90 81 86   258   226 14%
                 

The Group’s consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2017 totalled €258 million, up 14% compared to the same period in 2016.

This change is mainly due to the sharp increase in the average sale price of oil produced in Gabon (+23% compared to the first nine months of 2016).

Hydrocarbon production over the first nine months of 2017

                   
  units Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017   9 months 2017   9 months 2016 Chg. 17/16
                   
Production at 100%
operated by M&P 		                 
 Oil bopd  24,303 25,104 26,290   25,239   26,993  -6%
 Gas MMcf/d 43.3 30.7 60.0   45   34  1%
 TOTAL  boepd  31,509  30,221  36,268    32,684   34,365  -5%
                   
M&P production share                  
 Oil bopd 19,442 20,083 21,032   20,191   21,594 -6%
 Gas MMcf/d 20.8 14.8 28.8    21.5   21.3 1%
 TOTAL  boepd 22,905 22,542 25,828    23,769   25,137 -5%
                   

In Gabon, oil production continued to rise with an increase of 5% in Q3 2017 compared to Q2 2017, representing an average production of 26,290 bopd, i.e. 21,032 bopd as M&P’s share (80%). Oil production over the first nine months of 2017 stood at 25,239 bopd, equating to 20,191 bopd as M&P’s share (80%).

Over the first nine months of 2017, the average sale price was $50.5/bbl compared to $41.0/bbl over the same period in 2016, an increase of 23%. It should also be noted that the discount on the sale price of Rabi Light compared to that of Brent decreased significantly over the last three months.

In Tanzania, the quantities of gas produced are linked to industrial gas consumption in Dar es Salaam via the national company TPDC’s demand for gas.

Gas production varied significantly from one quarter to the next owing to the seasonal nature of the activity. As such, the rainy season during Q2 2017 led to more intense hydroelectric activity and a subsequent decline in the demand for gas. Following the latter’s significant increase in Q3 2017, average gas production reached a level of 60 MMcf/d, or 28.8 MMcf/d as M&P’s share (48.06%).
Over the first nine months of 2017, average production stood at 45 MMcf/d, or 21.5 MMcf/d as M&P’s share (48.08%).

On the basis of these various factors, industrial gas consumption in Tanzania should continue to rise to allow the national company TPDC to increase its demand for gas on the Mnazi Bay permit operated by Maurel & Prom to achieve the contractual target of 80 MMcf/d.

 
   

       
French     English
pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet
pieds cubes par jour pc/j cfpd cubic feet per day
milliers de pieds cubes kpc Mcf 1,000 cubic feet
millions de pieds cubes Mpc MMcf 1,000 Mcf = million cubic feet
milliards de pieds cubes Gpc Bcf billion cubic feet
baril b bbl barrel
barils d’huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day
milliers de barils kb Mbbl 1,000 barrels
millions de barils Mb MMbbl 1,000 Mbbl = million barrels
barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent
barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day
milliers de barils équivalent pétrole kbep Mboe 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent
millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep MMboe 1,000 Mbbl = million barrels of oil equivalent

 
   

For more information, go to www.maureletprom.fr
MAUREL & PROM
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 00                                                 

Press, shareholder and investor relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45                                                 
[email protected]                                                     

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

 
   

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC All-Share – CAC Oil & Gas – Next 150 – Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

