Paris, le 14 March 2018

No. 04-18

Maurel & Prom joins CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small

and CAC All-Tradable stock indices

Reinforcing Maurel & Prom’s shares visibility with investors

The Maurel & Prom Group (Euronext Paris : MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces that its shares has been included in three French stock market indices:

CAC® Small ;

CAC® Mid and Small ;

CAC® All-Tradable.

These changes, which follow the decision of the Steering Committee of the Euronext indices, will take effect on Monday, March 19, 2018. The Committee decided to include the Maurel & Prom share in these indices as a result of its quarterly review of their composition and an analysis of share liquidity conducted by Euronext on the basis of two criteria: amount of capital traded over the last twelve months and ranking of the free float market capitalization at the revision date.

2018 Financial Agenda

26 April 2018: 2018 Q1 Sales

Release before the financial markets opening

20 June 2018: Annual General Meeting (15:00 Paris Time)

3 August 2018: Half Year Results at 30 June 2018

Release after the financial markets closing

23 October 2018: 2018 Q3 Sales

Release before the financial markets opening

