Breaking News
Home / Top News / Maurel & Prom: joins CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small and CAC All-Tradable stock indices

Maurel & Prom: joins CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small and CAC All-Tradable stock indices

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Paris, le 14 March 2018
 No. 04-18

Maurel & Prom joins CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small
and CAC All-Tradable stock indices

 
   
  • Reinforcing Maurel & Prom’s shares visibility with investors

The Maurel & Prom Group (Euronext Paris : MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces that its shares has been included in three French stock market indices:

  • CAC® Small ;
  • CAC® Mid and Small ;
  • CAC® All-Tradable.

       

These changes, which follow the decision of the Steering Committee of the Euronext indices, will take effect on Monday, March 19, 2018. The Committee decided to include the Maurel & Prom share in these indices as a result of its quarterly review of their composition and an analysis of share liquidity conducted by Euronext on the basis of two criteria: amount of capital traded over the last twelve months and ranking of the free float market capitalization at the revision date.

 
   

2018 Financial Agenda

26 April 2018:             2018 Q1 Sales
Release before the financial markets opening

20 June 2018:            Annual General Meeting (15:00 Paris Time)

3 August 2018:           Half Year Results at 30 June 2018
Release after the financial markets closing

23 October 2018:       2018 Q3 Sales
Release before the financial markets opening

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

Contacts

MAUREL & PROM
Press, shareholder and investor relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45                                                 
[email protected]                                                     

NewCap
Financial communications and investor relations       
Julie Coulot/Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53                                                 
[email protected]

Media relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
[email protected]

 
   

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

 
   

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC Small – CAC Mid and Smalll – CAC All-Tradable – CAC Oil & Gas – Next 150 – PEA-PME and SRD eligible
Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

Attachment:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6b89940-5bf7-4109-ac14-9f200387409e

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.