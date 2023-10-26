Atlanta, GA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maverick Warranties and Insurance (“Maverick”), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance and warranty products for home builders, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Builder Partnerships, a company dedicated to being the premier partner for home builder rebates through best-in-class connections to high quality manufacturing and service provider partners. This collaboration aims to empower builders with cutting-edge risk management solutions and industry expertise.

The primary goal of this partnership is to provide members of Builder Partnerships with the best risk management solutions in the industry, as an additional value-add for its membership. Historically, home builders have suffered from high costs and poor coverage that leaves them exposed to risk. The complexity of construction risk requires industry expertise, and Maverick brings that expertise as a home-builder-only insurance and warranty advisor. As the official agency for Builder Partnerships, Maverick brings over 30 years of risk advisory experience and cutting-edge products to the group’s members.

“This partnership signifies our exclusive commitment to supporting home builders by offering tailored insurance solutions and expertise that address their specific needs,” said Lowell Hays, President of Maverick. “We are proud to be the official insurance agency for Builder Partnerships and look forward to delivering exceptional value to their members.”

Builder Partnerships boasts a membership of over 1,500 home builders who collectively expect to produce over 60,000 closings annually throughout the United States and Canada. The organization is dedicated to helping builders reach higher levels of success by proving best-in-class rebate solutions as well as top-notch consulting and educational services through their sister company Shinn Consulting.

Terry Nickels, COO of Builder Partnerships said, “We at Builder Partnerships are excited to have Maverick as a valued partner. Our membership was in need of a quality offering in the risk management space and Maverick fits that bill exceedingly well.”

For more information about this partnership and the services provided, please visit https://hubs.la/Q026QY8l0.

# # #

About Maverick Warranties and Insurance

Since 1989, Maverick Warranties and Insurance (“Maverick”) has established itself as a leading specialist in tailored warranties, insurance, and risk management for home builders. The company is dedicated to protecting, managing, and simplifying home building businesses, providing builders’ risk coverage, warranties, workman’s compensation, general liability protection, and more. Their comprehensive solutions and builder-focused dedication empower home builders to focus on their construction projects while Maverick Warranties and Insurance helps them navigate the complexities of modern risk management. Learn more at www.maverickbuilders.com.

CONTACT: Arun Khosla Maverick 7272045828 arun.khosla@bankersfinancialcorp.com Scott Franco Maverick 6153902540 sfranco@maverickbuilders.com