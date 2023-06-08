The Future40 recognizes conservative young professionals across the country.
Washington, D.C., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maverick PAC, the premier national network for conservative young professionals, announced its 2023 Future40 honorees. The Future40 recognizes conservative young professionals across the country who embody the next generation of leadership in the public and private sectors. Honorees are selected by the Future40 Committee, led by Maverick PAC Orlando leader Brittany Corfman Parks, and Future40 alumnus George Nassar of Alexandria, Virginia.
2023 Future40 honorees will be recognized at Mavericks Conference, Maverick PAC’s annual gathering, this June 22 – 24 in Washington, DC.
“This year’s Future40 class represents the best and brightest of the conservative movement,” said Maverick PAC National Chairman Robert Flock. “We’re proud to honor this exemplary group of young conservatives who continue to shape the next generation of American leadership.”
2023 Future40 honorees:
- Jesse Arm
- Tory Marie Blew
- Brandon Brice
- Benjamin Cassidy
- Alexis Calatayud
- Stephen Chang
- Sean Cleary
- Kellen Curry
- Caroline Downey
- Derek Dufresne
- Taryn Fenske
- Luis F. Gil
- Christopher Gray
- Justin Griffin
- Greg Hart
- Jeremy Hunt
- Robert Keiser
- Representative Kevin Kiley (CA-03)
- James Kimmey
- Madeline Lauf
- Krysia Lenzo
- Elise Lewis
- Andres Malave
- Katie Martin
- Karly Matthews
- Joseph Mitchell
- Patrick Mocete
- Angela Morabito
- Buckley Morlot
- J. Tyler Payne
- Elizabeth Pishny
- Kate Sanchez
- Rina Shah
- Sam Spencer
- Mike Thom
- Jonathan Turco
- Hera Varmah
- Matt Wall
- Brian Wynne
- Chris Zook
This award is presented by Maverick PAC.
About Maverick PAC
Maverick PAC is the premier national network for conservative young professionals. Maverick PAC members engage business executives, elected officials, and other conservative leaders discussing important policy issues in an effort to cultivate a greater tomorrow. www.maverickpac.com
CONTACT: Maggie Ambrose Maverick PAC maggie@maverickpac.com
