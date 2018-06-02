MAVERICK PAC ANNOUNCES ITS 2018 “FUTURE 40” AWARD RECIPIENTS

Maverick PAC will recognize 40 young professionals making a major impact in business and politics at its 2018 Mavericks Conference, which takes place this weekend in Austin, Texas
Austin, TX, June 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Maverick PAC, the premiere conservative young professional’s network in the country, will announce their 2018 “Future 40” honorees at the Mavericks Conference, taking place this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Future 40 list recognizes 40 young professionals under the age of 40 who are making a difference in their respective industries and are on track to become leaders in the private, public, and political sectors. The Mavericks Conference is Maverick PAC’s annual gathering that brings in more than 200 members from across the country to meet and hear from leaders in business and politics.
“Since its inception 15 years ago, Maverick PAC has built a network of successful young professionals who are focused on making a difference in business and politics. Our network has grown to more than 20 chapters and hundreds of members nationwide,” said Maverick PAC National Co-chair Morgan Ortagus. “Each year, we recognize standout young professionals that the rest of the country should know about. Past winners include Senators, Members of Congress, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and non-profit visionaries. This year’s list includes that and more, and I’m excited to have them join us at Mavericks Conference 2018.”The 2018 Mavericks Conference features several conservative leaders, such as Senator Ted Cruz (TX), Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Governors Greg Abbott (TX) and Asa Hutchinson (AR), Chairman Michael McCaul, Congressmen Carlos Curbelo, Mike Gallagher, Elise Stefanik, and Will Hurd, as well as business and policy leaders.
The 2018 Future 40 list:
Allie Brandenburger, Washington, DC
Audrey Henson, Florida
Bettina Inclan, Florida
Coco Pannell, Tennessee
Deanna Ballard, North Carolina
Emily Brewer, Virginia
De’On Collins, Texas
Elijah Haahr, Missouri
John Callahan, Texas
Jon Adams, Washington, DC
Jose Gonzales, Florida
Juan Carlos Flores, Florida
Roy Milan Schultheis, Florida
B Kevin Levelle, Texas
Katie Behnke, Colorado
Jessica Renier, California
Gail Wilson, Washington, DC
Ryan Williams, Washington, DC
Kasdin Mitchell, Alabama
Adam Jones, New York
Chester Spellman, Florida
Dan Crenshaw, Texas
Omari Faulkner, Virginia
Nicole Gomez, Florida
James Lloyd, Texas
Omar Qudrat, California
Shoshana Weissmann, New York
Maralyn Beck, New Mexico
Ellen Troxclair, Texas
Anand Shah, Washington, DC
Alexander Gray, Florida
Annie Lewis, Massachusetts
Shannon Kendrick, Virginia
Steven Llanes, New Jersey
Will Ritter, Virginia
MacKay Jimeson, Connecticut
Gina Barr, Michigan
Mike Huffstetler, New York
Emma Nelson, Washington, DC
Kathryn Ciano, Virginia
About Maverick PAC (MavPAC): Maverick PAC is dedicated to engaging the next generation of leaders in business and politics. Maverick PAC provides a platform to introduce members to political, policy and business leaders and participate in the political process. With over 20 chapters across the country and growing, Maverick PAC continues to build a network of future business and political leaders that will help move the country in the right direction. For more information on Maverick PAC, please visit www.MaverickPAC.com
