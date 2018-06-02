MAVERICK PAC ANNOUNCES ITS 2018 “FUTURE 40” AWARD RECIPIENTS

Maverick PAC will recognize 40 young professionals making a major impact in business and politics at its 2018 Mavericks Conference, which takes place this weekend in Austin, Texas

Austin, TX, June 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Maverick PAC, the premiere conservative young professional’s network in the country, will announce their 2018 “Future 40” honorees at the Mavericks Conference, taking place this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Future 40 list recognizes 40 young professionals under the age of 40 who are making a difference in their respective industries and are on track to become leaders in the private, public, and political sectors. The Mavericks Conference is Maverick PAC’s annual gathering that brings in more than 200 members from across the country to meet and hear from leaders in business and politics.

“Since its inception 15 years ago, Maverick PAC has built a network of successful young professionals who are focused on making a difference in business and politics. Our network has grown to more than 20 chapters and hundreds of members nationwide,” said Maverick PAC National Co-chair Morgan Ortagus. “Each year, we recognize standout young professionals that the rest of the country should know about. Past winners include Senators, Members of Congress, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and non-profit visionaries. This year’s list includes that and more, and I’m excited to have them join us at Mavericks Conference 2018.”The 2018 Mavericks Conference features several conservative leaders, such as Senator Ted Cruz (TX), Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Governors Greg Abbott (TX) and Asa Hutchinson (AR), Chairman Michael McCaul, Congressmen Carlos Curbelo, Mike Gallagher, Elise Stefanik, and Will Hurd, as well as business and policy leaders.

The 2018 Future 40 list:

Allie Brandenburger, Washington, DC

Audrey Henson, Florida

Bettina Inclan, Florida

Coco Pannell, Tennessee

Deanna Ballard, North Carolina

Emily Brewer, Virginia

De’On Collins, Texas

Elijah Haahr, Missouri

John Callahan, Texas

Jon Adams, Washington, DC

Jose Gonzales, Florida

Juan Carlos Flores, Florida

Roy Milan Schultheis, Florida

B Kevin Levelle, Texas

Katie Behnke, Colorado

Jessica Renier, California

Gail Wilson, Washington, DC

Ryan Williams, Washington, DC

Kasdin Mitchell, Alabama

Adam Jones, New York

Chester Spellman, Florida

Dan Crenshaw, Texas

Omari Faulkner, Virginia

Nicole Gomez, Florida

James Lloyd, Texas

Omar Qudrat, California

Shoshana Weissmann, New York

Maralyn Beck, New Mexico

Ellen Troxclair, Texas

Anand Shah, Washington, DC

Alexander Gray, Florida

Annie Lewis, Massachusetts

Shannon Kendrick, Virginia

Steven Llanes, New Jersey

Will Ritter, Virginia

MacKay Jimeson, Connecticut

Gina Barr, Michigan

Mike Huffstetler, New York

Emma Nelson, Washington, DC

Kathryn Ciano, Virginia

