MAVERICK PAC ANNOUNCES ITS 2018 “FUTURE 40” AWARD RECIPIENTS

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Maverick PAC will recognize 40 young professionals making a major impact in business and politics at its 2018 Mavericks Conference, which takes place this weekend in Austin, Texas

Austin, TX, June 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Maverick PAC, the premiere conservative young professional’s network in the country, will announce their 2018 “Future 40” honorees at the Mavericks Conference, taking place this weekend in Austin, Texas. The Future 40 list recognizes 40 young professionals under the age of 40 who are making a difference in their respective industries and are on track to become leaders in the private, public, and political sectors. The Mavericks Conference is Maverick PAC’s annual gathering that brings in more than 200 members from across the country to meet and hear from leaders in business and politics.

“Since its inception 15 years ago, Maverick PAC has built a network of successful young professionals who are focused on making a difference in business and politics. Our network has grown to more than 20 chapters and hundreds of members nationwide,” said Maverick PAC National Co-chair Morgan Ortagus. “Each year, we recognize standout young professionals that the rest of the country should know about. Past winners include Senators, Members of Congress, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and non-profit visionaries. This year’s list includes that and more, and I’m excited to have them join us at Mavericks Conference 2018.”The 2018 Mavericks Conference features several conservative leaders, such as Senator Ted Cruz (TX), Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Governors Greg Abbott (TX) and Asa Hutchinson (AR), Chairman Michael McCaul, Congressmen Carlos Curbelo, Mike Gallagher, Elise Stefanik, and Will Hurd, as well as business and policy leaders. 

The 2018 Future 40 list: 

Allie Brandenburger, Washington, DC 
Audrey Henson, Florida
Bettina Inclan, Florida 
Coco Pannell, Tennessee
Deanna Ballard, North Carolina 
Emily Brewer, Virginia
De’On Collins, Texas 
Elijah Haahr, Missouri
John Callahan, Texas
Jon Adams, Washington, DC
Jose Gonzales, Florida 
Juan Carlos Flores, Florida
Roy Milan Schultheis, Florida 
B Kevin Levelle, Texas
Katie Behnke, Colorado 
Jessica Renier, California
Gail Wilson, Washington, DC 
Ryan Williams, Washington, DC
Kasdin Mitchell, Alabama 
Adam Jones, New York 
Chester Spellman, Florida
Dan Crenshaw, Texas 
Omari Faulkner, Virginia 
Nicole Gomez, Florida 
James Lloyd, Texas
Omar Qudrat, California 
Shoshana Weissmann, New York 
Maralyn Beck, New Mexico
Ellen Troxclair, Texas
Anand Shah, Washington, DC 
Alexander Gray, Florida 
Annie Lewis, Massachusetts
Shannon Kendrick, Virginia 
Steven Llanes, New Jersey 
Will Ritter, Virginia
MacKay Jimeson, Connecticut 
Gina Barr, Michigan
Mike Huffstetler, New York 
Emma Nelson, Washington, DC 
Kathryn Ciano, Virginia 

If you are interested in an interview with Maverick PAC leadership or interested in covering the Mavericks Conference, contact Kenny Cunningham at [email protected]

###

About Maverick PAC (MavPAC): Maverick PAC is dedicated to engaging the next generation of leaders in business and politics. Maverick PAC provides a platform to introduce members to political, policy and business leaders and participate in the political process. With over 20 chapters across the country and growing, Maverick PAC continues to build a network of future business and political leaders that will help move the country in the right direction. For more information on Maverick PAC, please visit www.MaverickPAC.com 

CONTACT: Kenny Cunningham
Maverick PAC
703.785.9067
[email protected]
