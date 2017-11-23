Maverix Metals Provides Important Clarification on the Previously Announced Agreement to Acquire a Royalty on the Karma Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maverix Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Maverix”) (TSX-V:MMX) wishes to clarify and amend statements made in the Company’s news release dated November 22, 2017.

The opening paragraph in the news release referenced above is amended and replaced as follows:

“Maverix has entered into a binding Royalty Purchase Agreement dated November 22, 2017 pursuant to which Maverix will acquire a “previously existing” 2.0% net smelter return royalty “from a third party seller”, on Endeavour Mining Corporation’s (“Endeavour”) interest in the Karma gold mine (the “Royalty”) for consideration of US$20,000,000 in cash (the “Transaction”).”

Furthermore, the Terms of the Transaction section in the same news release is hereby amended and replaced as follows:

“Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur before the end of the year (the “Closing Date”). Closing of the Transaction is “conditional upon customary closing conditions” and Maverix, the “third party” seller, and the Endeavour subsidiaries that own the Karma gold mine entering into an assignment agreement on or before the Closing Date.”

Mr. Geoff Burns, Chairman of Maverix commented, “Maverix did not intend to imply that a new royalty was being created on the Karma mine and would like to apologize to Endeavour and its stakeholders for any confusion we may have caused.”

About Maverix:

Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. Maverix’s primary purpose is to acquire and hold predominantly precious metals streams and royalties, and in so doing provide significant leverage to gold and silver prices for its shareholders. Maverix’s mission is to increase underlying per share value by adding high-quality streams and royalties that offer robust returns to Maverix’s portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Maverix Metals Inc.

Daniel O’Flaherty

President and CEO

(604) 343-6225

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.maverixmetals.com

