Stitely & Karstetter Continues to Lead the Industry as a Nationally Recognized Tax and Business Advisory Firm

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stitely & Karstetter, PLLC announced that Max Spracklin has been named a partner at the nationally-recognized tax and business advisory firm.

Spracklin joined S&K in August 2016 after earning his BBA in Accounting from Radford University. As the Director of Outsourced Accounting Services, Max gained the partners’ attention as he grew the firm’s cloud-based outsourced accounting services division exponentially.

“We are all thrilled to announce Max’s partnership,” said Frank Stitely, S&K Managing Partner. “Max grew our Total Accounting Care operation from a startup to the fastest growing part of our business. He’s an expert in accounting process management and delivers insight to his clients on financial matters beyond just taxes.”

As a partner, Spracklin plans to work closely with business clients to help them grow their companies. His business consulting services include analyzing financials, reviewing business practices, and putting proper tax planning in place so that ultimately companies can become more profitable.

“I am humbled and honored by this promotion to partner, and I am looking forward to building on the foundation that S&K has established over the last 35 years,” Spracklin said. “S&K is a pillar in our industry, and I have always appreciated the partners’ openness to new ideas and innovation. From the beginning, they have been very forward-thinking, allowing me to establish new lines of businesses to increase profits for our clients.”

About Stitely & Karstetter

Stitely & Karstetter is an award-winning firm that provides tax, financial, and business advisory services. With a strong focus on the client, they continue to lead the industry in tax planning, monitoring of directional trends, and implementation strategies. Stitely & Karstetter understand that their firm’s success and growth are directly correlated upon earning a client’s trust, achieving financial goals, and increasing profits. For more information, visit www.skcpas.com .

