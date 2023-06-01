ROCKVILLE, Md., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced Company management will participate at the following investor conferences:
- William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Thursday, June 8 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time
- TD Cowen 2nd Annual Tools/Dx Revolution
Monday, June 26th at 3:10 PM Pacific Time
A live and archived webcast of the William Blair Presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.
About MaxCyte
At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology, as well as technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
MaxCyte Contacts:
US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA
+1 415-937-5400
ir@maxcyte.com
US Media Relations
Spectrum Seismic Collaborative
Valerie Enes
+1 408-497-8568
valerie@spectrumscience.com
Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker
Panmure Gordon
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley
Corporate Broking
Rupert Dearden
+44 (0)20 7886 2500
UK IR Adviser
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
Chris Welsh
+44 (0)203 709 5700
maxcyte@consilium-comms.com
