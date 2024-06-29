NEW YORK, June 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (“Maxeon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAXN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Maxeon securities between November 15, 2023 and May 29, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 27, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 30, 2024, before the market opened, Maxeon announced financial results for first quarter 2024 in a press release, reporting a 41% year-over-year decline in revenue to $187.5 million. The Company disclosed that it was “facing a serious cash flow challenge” as the result of, in part, the termination of the SunPower supply agreement. The Company revealed that, as a result, it was forced to “negotiate[] commitments for significant liquidity support” which will result in “substantial dilution to existing public shareholders, with TZE [TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co. Ltd.] ultimately becoming a controlling shareholder.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell 34.7%, or $1.08, to close at $2.03 per share on May 30, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Maxeon relied on the exclusive sales of certain products to SunPower; (2) that, following the termination of the Master Supply Agreement, the Company was unable to “aggressively ramp sales”; (3) that, as a result, revenue substantially declined; (4) that, as a result, the Company suffered a “serious cash flow” crisis; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

