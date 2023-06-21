Global Leading Manufacturer of Solar Cells and Panels is Utilizing the Zscaler Cloud Security Platform to Accelerate its Digital Transformation Initiative

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., a global leader in solar cell and panel manufacturing with sales operations in over 100 countries, is leveraging the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange ™ cloud security platform to deliver seamless, secure access for its workforce and to accelerate its digital transformation initiatives.

Stemming from its divestiture from SunPower Corporation, a U.S.-based leading distributed generation storage and energy services provider, Maxeon required a future-ready integrated security services edge (SSE) platform to provide secure, direct access to critical business applications for its 5,000 global employees and seamlessly add new security services as their organization scaled.

“First and foremost, we had to make sure Maxeon maintained business continuity while ensuring our employees, applications and data remained secure. While we evaluated several big-name vendors, Zscaler came out as a clear winner because of its proven capabilities and position as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 11 consecutive years,” said Stephen Gani, Chief Information Security Officer at Maxeon. “The divestiture was in progress during the pandemic, so our immediate concern was protecting our sensitive data and employees who were working from a variety of remote locations from the growing set of sophisticated threats – ransomware, zero-day malware, and other advanced attacks.”

As its initial steps in its zero trust and SSE journey, Maxeon deployed Zscaler Internet Access ™ solution for fast direct-to-cloud web access, inline traffic inspection, and security that moves with users, regardless of where they work. The team also added Zscaler Cloud Data Loss Prevention ™ solution into its security stack to gain visibility into data across all internet and encrypted SSL traffic and to enable data discovery across users, applications, content types, and file types.

To help ensure an optimal user experience regardless of location, Maxeon also implemented Zscaler Digital Experience ™ solution, an integrated service in the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, across its global offices. With Zscaler Digital Experience, Maxeon’s IT team was able to quickly diagnose and remediate quality of service issues between users and applications at speed to maintain a seamless user experience and ensure business continuity.

With the portfolio of solutions on hand, Maxeon enabled safe and reliable access to the web and SaaS apps post-divestiture, eliminating the need for a high-maintenance data center and associated costs, as well as improving and securing the user experience for its global workforce of 5,000.

“Balancing cybersecurity, employee experience and cost efficiencies remains a challenge for most organizations. With a growing list of products and solutions available in the market, it can be a daunting task for IT teams to decipher what they truly need and implement the right solutions to achieve this balancing act,” shared Scott Robertson, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan at Zscaler. “It becomes pertinent for organizations to choose a partner that can help them navigate and implement a robust and seamless security architecture. We are especially delighted to support a company like Maxeon in achieving its workforce modernization and security transformation goals. We look forward to our continued partnership with the team as they continue to optimize their security infrastructure.”

Watch the keynote and breakout session from our annual Zenith Live summit in Las Vegas here to learn more about how Zscaler is helping companies secure their workforce and digital transformation journeys.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,400 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com , on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.