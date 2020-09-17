Maxim Group Continues to Expand With the Opening of Its Newest Branch Office

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maxim Group LLC, a leading full service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, is continuing to expand its footprint with the opening of its newest branch office location. The firm has recently taken space on the top floor of 700 Canal Street in Stamford, Connecticut.

Michael A. Cerussi, Director of Institutional Sales Trading, is spearheading this effort with the recruitment and hiring of Todd Trimmer and Tim Baker, both formerly of Jones Trading. Michael Cerussi has 17 years of industry experience collectively from Maxim Group, ConvergEx, and Weeden & Co. Todd Trimmer brings 26 years of industry experience having served as Co-Head of Equities Sales and Trading at Auerbach Grayson Co, Head of Execution at Guggenheim Securities, and several positions including Co-CEO at Weeden & Co. Tim Baker brings 17 years of industry experience and has acted as Head of Equity Special Situations Trading for Jones Trading, Cowen & Co., and CRT/Sterne Agee.

Through this new branch Maxim will continue to grow all divisions of the firm, while building out its Cash Equities Trading model, Fixed Income, Special Situations, Merger Arbitrage, Investment Banking and Research divisions, to name a few. “We are very excited about the addition of the Stamford CT branch,” says John P. Benedickson, Head of Institutional Sales and Sales Trading at Maxim Group. “I anticipate this will be an excellent blueprint for future targeted growth throughout the country.”

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

