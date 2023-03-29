NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Thursday, March 30th, 2023, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

Panel Topics

Track 1:

9:00 a.m. ET – Innovations in EV Charging

10:00 a.m. ET – Mining for Electric Vehicles

11:00 a.m. ET – New EV Charging Solutions & Products

12:00 p.m. ET – Building a New EV Supply Chain

1:00 p.m. ET – Delivering Large EV Orders

2:00 p.m. ET – Cyngn – Company Introduction

2:30 p.m. ET – BEAM Global – Company Introduction

3:00 p.m. ET – The Future of Batteries

4:00 p.m. ET – Multiple Markets for EVs

5:00 p.m. ET – Anson Resources – Company Introduction

Track 2:

9:30 a.m. ET – NaaS Technology – Company Introduction

10:00 a.m. ET – NEO Battery Materials – Company Introduction

10:30 a.m. ET – Ideanomics – Company Introduction

11:00 a.m. ET – Data I/O – Company Introduction

11:30 a.m. ET – Autonomous Sensors and Driving

12:30 p.m. ET – Ideal Power – Company Introduction

1:00 p.m. ET – Graphex Group – Company Introduction

1:30 p.m. ET – Aptera Motors – Company Introduction

2:00 p.m. ET – Volcon – Company Introduction

3:00 p.m. ET – Rare Earth & EVs

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About M-Vest

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com

CONTACT: Contact Michael Quintavalla Chief Administrative Officer of Investment Banking 212-895-3500