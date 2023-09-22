NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. The conference will take place on Tuesday, September 26th, & Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m. ET.

We will be presenting our Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. The continuous evolution of A.I. is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. We will dive deep into how companies are leveraging A.I. and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Our Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on A.I.

Participating Companies as of 09/22/2023

Company Ticker Adeia, Inc. NASDAQ: ADEA aKin AI Private American Software Inc. NASDAQ: AMSWA Auddia Inc. NASDAQ: AUUD Biomerica, Inc. NASDAQ: BMRA BrainChip Holdings Ltd ASX: BRN Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. NASDAQ: BFRG CareCloud, Inc. NASDAQ: CCLD Clover Health Investments, Corp. NASDAQ: CLOV CXApp Inc. NASDAQ: CXAI Innovative Eyewear, Inc. NASDAQ: LUCY Inuvo, Inc. NYSEAM: INUV Iveda Solutions, Inc. NASDAQ: IVDA Jet.AI Inc. NASDAQ: JTAI Knightscope, Inc. NASDAQ: KSCP Marpai, Inc. NASDAQ: MRAI Mobile Global Esports Inc. NASDAQ: MGAM Nemaura Medical Inc. NASDAQ: NMRD Nogin, Inc. NASDAQ: NOGN Ohmyhome Limited NASDAQ: OMH Ozeki Private Reliq Health Technologies Inc. TSXV:RHT Respiri Ltd. ASX: RSH Roadzen, Inc. NASDAQ: RDZN SATO Technologies Corp.. TSXV: SATO Sonic Foundry, Inc NASDAQ: SOFO T Stamp Inc. NASDAQ: IDAI Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS WELL Health Technologies Corp. TSX:WELL Wishpond Technologies Ltd. TSXV:WISH Xiao-I Corporation NASDAQ: AIXI Xperi Inc. NYSE: XPER Yokahu Private Zedge, Inc. NYSE: ZDGE

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com



About M-Vest

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com

