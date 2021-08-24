MaxLite introduces c-Max Network Controls and Controls Ready LED fixtures

c-Max Network Lighting controls from MaxLite

West Caldwell, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (August 19, 2021) – MaxLite today announces c-Max Network Controls, a Bluetooth-enabled luminaire level lighting controls (LLLC) system for indoor and outdoor applications.

Ideal for achieving energy savings in small to medium-sized facilities, c-Max Network Controls can be commissioned with the c-Max app – no gateway device required! A patent pending plug and play design allows for easy installation of sensors and nodes into the integrated USB-C receptacle of MaxLite controls ready luminaires. Lighting customers can choose between c-Max Basic and Network controls based on budget and application needs. The Network version offers advanced functionality for wireless grouping and controlling luminaires, including scene setting, granular dimming and scheduling. Control capabilities can be upgraded from Basic to Network, or to the latest generation technology, simply by swapping sensors in the MaxLite fixture.

MaxLite offers a comprehensive portfolio of controls ready LED luminaires, with eight product families currently available and more c-Max compatible releases on the way, including the new M Series outdoor family of fixtures. Current controls ready products (indicated as -CR) include flat panels, troffers, retrofit kits, strip fixtures, utility wraps, vapor tights, area lights and wall packs. Sensors and network nodes are sold separately; see individual product datasheets for available controls options and ordering information.

“Designed to be simple, versatile and future ready, c-Max and controls ready fixtures offer a great value proposition to our customers,” said Umesh Baheti, senior vice president of product management, engineering and supplier relations. “The low voltage nodes and plug and play receptacle enable easy DIY installation of sensors, thereby reducing labor costs while providing overall project flexibility. The ability to add controls now or in the future, or upgrade from basic to network controls without having to change the fixture or call in an electrician provides a second bite of the apple to our agent and ESCO partners. With a variety of hardware devices to choose from, c-Max scales across a broad set of indoor and outdoor product families providing facilities with a total site lighting controls solution.”

To learn more about c-Max lighting controls and MaxLite controls ready LED luminaires, go to www.maxlite.com/cmax.

MaxLite has been committed to providing energy-efficient lighting products since 1993. One of the first movers into LED technology in the industry, MaxLite offers an extensive line of quality, certified indoor and outdoor LED lamps and luminaires. A five-time recipient of the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its industry leadership, MaxLite continues to be at the forefront of energy-efficient technologies through the innovative research and development capabilities of its teams and facilities in New Jersey, Indiana, California, and globally. MaxLite is a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council. For more information, call 800-555-5629, email [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

