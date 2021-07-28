Maxwell Kates, Inc. Names Andy Marks as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

New York, NY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maxwell Kates, Inc., an Associa company, recently hired Andy Marks as senior vice president of business development and marketing.

A seasoned real estate professional and licensed broker, Mr. Marks joins Maxwell Kates with a range of experience in serving multi-family residential and commercial properties. As a loss control representative and insurance underwriter, he inspected buildings, including co-ops and condos, for financial and infrastructure risks. Mr. Marks also spent more than 20 years in digital marketing. During that time, he co-founded a branded entertainment company, a leading global public relations firm, and established Marks Entertainment, dedicated to producing documentaries, films, and other content for independent and corporate clients. He has served as a board member of his Manhattan co-op for the past seven years, the past five years as president, bringing a unique client-side perspective to his business development role. Mr. Marks will utilize this experience, and his skills in digital media sales, marketing, advertising, public relations, and client relationship management as Maxwell Kates Inc.’s new senior vice president of business development and marketing. In addition, he will also service a handful of buildings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the Maxwell Kates family,” stated David DeGidio, Maxwell Kate, Inc., president. “His diverse background and exceptional business acumen make him an outstanding new addition to our leadership team. We are confident Andy will be an asset to both our team members and our valued clients as we continue to expand our client reach.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]