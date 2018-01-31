WUHAN, China (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that lawmakers would be given official analysis on any Brexit deal before they are asked to approve it, dismissing a leaked document showing the economy would be worse off under all exit scenarios.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- May says will give parliament ‘appropriate analysis’ before Brexit deal vote - January 31, 2018
- South Korea uncovers about $600 million in illegal cryptocurrency trade - January 31, 2018
- Trump pushes hardline immigration policies even as he urges unity - January 30, 2018