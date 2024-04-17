San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office has been silent since anti-Israel protesters blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge on Monday, as she continued on an overseas trip to China. The office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s multiple requests for comment on Tuesday.

“We’ve arrived in Shenzen, where I’ve had the opportunity to start meeting with business leaders & city officials to build stronger connections with San Francisco,” Breed said in a pos

[Read Full story at source]