Mayor of China’s Wuhan expects another 1,000 virus cases in the city

The mayor of China’s Wuhan, epicenter of an outbreak of a coronavirus that has killed 56 and infected more than 2,000 in China, said on Sunday he expects another 1,000 new patients in the city, highlighting the immense pressure on Wuhan’s infrastructure.
