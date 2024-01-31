The House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday approved, down party lines, two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — teeing up a floor vote as early as next week to impeach the embattled Biden official.
The committee voted down party lines to approve the two impeachment articles, which accuse Mayorkas of having “repeatedly violated laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security” and of having “made
