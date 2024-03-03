Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to a “Saturday Night Live” sketch that used him to poke fun at President Biden’s age on Sunday.

“SNL” depicted Mayorkas interviewing with CNN’s Dana Bash, an interview that ended up taking place in reality on Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

On the show, the actor depicting Mayorkas rejected claims that Biden was moving slowly at the border during his visi

[Read Full story at source]