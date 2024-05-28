Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says that some migrants crossing the southern border “try to game” the U.S. asylum system – a hardening of rhetoric as the crisis at the border remains a top political issue going into the November presidential election.

“The reality is that some people do indeed try to game the system,” Mayorkas told CBS News on Thursday. “That does not speak to everyone whom we encounter, but there is an element of it, and w

[Read Full story at source]