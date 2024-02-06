Congressional lawmakers weighed in on whether Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has positively or negatively influenced border security ahead of the House’s vote on his impeachment.
“I think that he’s violated the law on purpose,” Rep. Matt Gaetz told Fox News. “I think he deserves impeachment for that.”
WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE
But Rep. Lloyd Doggett called the impeachment case against
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- KJP dodges question on Biden’s mental health after he claimed to recently meet with long-dead French leader - February 6, 2024
- Top Republican says Dems ‘will answer’ at ballot box for not backing Mayorkas impeachment - February 6, 2024
- Obama veteran who boasted about using ‘know nothing’ reporters to push Iran deal re-launches anti-Trump group - February 6, 2024