MayStreet Wins Two WatersTechnology Inside Market Data Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Firm wins ‘Best Enterprise Data Management Initiative’ and ‘Most Innovative Market Data Project’ awards

New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MayStreet, the industry’s leading market data infrastructure provider, today announced it won “Best Enterprise Data Management Initiative” and “Most Innovative Market Data Project” in the annual Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards. Hosted by WatersTechnology, the award ceremony took place during the publication’s Innovation Exchange held virtually from September 9th to 22nd.

Now in their 17th year, the Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards are the only awards that feature both call-for-entry categories determined by a panel of judges, as well as categories compiled by WatersTechnology journalists that are voted on by the publication’s readership. The awards recognize industry excellence within market data, reference data and enterprise data management.

Commenting on the awards, MayStreet’s CEO, Patrick Flannery, said: “It is obviously quite an honor to receive not one but two awards in the prestigious Inside Market Data Awards. We are extremely proud of the platform we have built and are proud to see the team’s hard work over the past eight years validated in this way. MayStreet has grown tremendously over the last 12 months and we look forward to continuing this momentum into 2021.”

The MayStreet platform includes a global set of low-latency feed handlers, all delivered via the cloud or traditional deployment, to deliver both real-time and “near-time” intraday historical data. MayStreet’s sophisticated data capturing software ingests data from trading venues around the world, GPS timestamps it to nanosecond accuracy then delivers it without any loss. Through the combination of this ultra-low latency architecture with high-precision, full depth-of-book data, MayStreet enables its clients to gain deeper insights into how global capital markets operate.

The awards are the latest milestone for MayStreet in what has been a momentous twelve months, starting last November with the firm being selected as the market data provider for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Market Information Data Analytics System (MIDAS). Additionally, in June, MayStreet closed a $21 million Series A financing round led by Credit Suisse Asset Management’s NEXT Investors. With the funding in place, the firm has accelerated its efforts to expand its market coverage across both asset classes and geographies, as well as deploy a cloud-based, consolidated managed solution and other new product enhancements.

About MayStreet

MayStreet’s market data infrastructure platform delivers the highest-quality, most complete capital markets data available. Combining ultra-low latency platform architecture with high-precision, full depth-of-book data, MayStreet allows its clients – which range from banks, market makers and quantitative investment firms to traditional asset managers, trading platform vendors and regulators – to gain deeper insights into how global capital markets operate. The platform delivers both real-time and “near-time” intraday historical data, supporting clients’ firm-wide workflows including trade execution and surveillance, performance analysis, historical back testing, end-of-day reporting, risk and compliance and more. For more information, visit www.maystreet.com.

 

About the Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards

The annual Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards, now in their 17th year, play a key role in WatersTechnology’s awards program, and are the only awards that feature a mix of call-for-entry categories determined by a panel of judges and categories compiled by WatersTechnology’s journalists and voted on by the brand’s readership. This year’s awards featured 32 categories in total: 21 call-for-entry categories, 10 journalist-compiled categories, and a hall of fame (lifetime achievement) award, the recipient of which was Mike Meriton, co-founder of the EDM Council and former CEO of GoldenSource.

CONTACT: Amanda Perrucci
Forefront Communications for MayStreet
212-320-8981 x705
[email protected]

