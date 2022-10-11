Industry veteran to Lead Strategy, Innovation and Growth at AssureCare

CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AssureCare, a leader in Care Management and Population Health Solutions, announces the appointment of Mayur Yermaneni as Executive Vice President of Strategy, Innovation, and Growth.

Yermaneni comes to AssureCare with over 20 plus years of experience in healthcare across various market segments, payors, providers and medical devices. He spent the last decade developing solutions and helping companies grow in population health, healthcare analytics, and medical management services.

“Mayur’s impressive experience and proven track record encompassing commercial and government sponsored health plans will be instrumental in ensuring AssureCare continues to lead in delivering solutions for its customers that are timely, innovative, and anticipatory of the turbulent and ever-changing healthcare landscape. His dynamic ability to serve the needs of customers by rendering innovative, efficacious solutions will be accretive in propelling AssureCare forward and serving our customers,” said Yousuf J. Ahmad, President and CEO of AssureCare.

“I am thrilled to be joining an organization like AssureCare which is unique in its focus and delivery of solutions for payors, providers, and pharmacies. I look forward to my contributions as we solve endemic problems and opportunities with systemic solutions for our customers,” said Mayur Yermaneni.

Prior to joining AssureCare, Yermaneni was with Blue Health Intelligence as their chief strategy and growth officer and prior to that he spent 13 years with eQHealth solutions as their Chief Strategy and Growth Officer where he was responsible for overall company strategy ultimately leading the company to serve members in 45 states throughout the country.

Yermaneni earned an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and also has a master’s in biomedical engineering.

