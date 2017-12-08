Breaking News
Home / Top News / MB Bancorp, Inc. to Initiate Stock Repurchase Program

MB Bancorp, Inc. to Initiate Stock Repurchase Program

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

FOREST HILL, Md., Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MB Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTCBB:MBCQ), the holding company for Madison Bank of Maryland, announced today that it has authorized a stock repurchase program to acquire up to 97,010 shares, or 5%, of the Company’s outstanding common stock.  Repurchases will be conducted through open market purchases, which may include purchases under a trading plan adopted pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1, or through privately negotiated transactions.  Repurchases will be made from time to time depending on market conditions and other factors.  There is no guarantee as to the exact number of shares to be repurchased by the Company.   The Company’s repurchase program will terminate upon the completion of the purchase of 97,010 shares or on June 8, 2018 if not all shares have been purchased by that date.

Madison Bank of Maryland is a community-oriented financial institution, dedicated to serving the financial service needs of customers within its market area, which consists of Baltimore and Harford Counties in Maryland.  We offer a variety of deposit products and provide loan secured by real estate located in our market area.  Our real estate loans consist primarily of residential mortgage loans, as well as non-residential real estate loans, construction and land loans and home equity lines of credit.  We currently operate out of our corporate headquarters and main office at 1920 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill, Maryland 21050 and have two full-service branch offices located in Aberdeen and Perry Hall, Maryland.  Additional information can be obtained at (www.mbofmd.com) or 410-420-9600.

This press release contains statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases.  The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.  All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors, including but not limited to real estate values, market conditions, the impact of interest rates on financing, local and national economic factors and the matters described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.  Accordingly, actual results may differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:         
Phil Phillips
President and Chief Executive Officer
(410) 420-9600

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.