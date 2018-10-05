Breaking News
MB Securities wins World Finance awards for its strong strategy in investment banking

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For its crucial work in Vietnam’s banking sector, MB Securities has won two awards from World Finance magazine: the 2018 accolade for Best Investment Bank, Vietnam, and the Best Investment Management Company, Vietnam, in the publication’s Banking and Investment Management Awards, respectively.

MB Securities has long held a reputation for reliability and innovation. This has been cemented by the company’s crucial contribution to the economic performance of Vietnam, which is now Asia’s best-performing stock market, in addition to being among the top 10 highest-gaining stock markets worldwide in 2017.

Speaking to World Finance in its autumn issue, Tran Hai Ha, CEO of MB Securities, describes how the company’s consistent vision has helped its performance. Its executives, meanwhile, are committed to the goal of providing the best security and investment banking services possible. In order to do this, MB Securities has invested in high quality research. It also has a highly trained team in place to provide analysis of the markets in which it operates, as well as closely watch developments in the mergers and acquisitions sector.

As the stock market has become more technologically advanced, MB Securities has upped its digital game by opening and enhancing sophisticated online platforms. It currently has four in this domain, titled D24, Stock 24, M.stock24 and Home 24, which provide online derivative trading, online securities trading and online securities services, among other offerings. Clients can use these services any time, and anywhere – with 24/7 support from MB Securities along the way.

MB Securities pays close attention to the investment banking industry, and stands as one of Vietnam’s top five securities firms as a result of revenue from these services in 2017. In 2018, MB Securities continues to promote sustainable growth in brokerage and investment banking – in a bid to become the top three for both market share and revenue of these markets. World Finance has recognised the company’s intelligent approach and cutting-edge strategy in giving these awards.

To find out more about MB Securities, check out an exclusive interview with CEO Tran Hai Ha in the latest edition of World Finance magazine, which can also be found online at:

www.worldfinance.com

