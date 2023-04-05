LaBree is a Performance Driven Professional with Vast Telecom Network Experience Further Promoting Growth Areas Like Amply-5 Private Networks

AUSTIN, TX, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – MBG Holdings, Inc (OTC Pink: MBGH), holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading telecommunications lifecycle company, today announced that the Company has appointed David LaBree as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Company’s AMR Resources subsidiary, effective immediately. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in planning and engineering for large-scale telecommunications systems and networks.

Chairman and CEO of MBG Holdings, Inc., James Frinzi, commented, “As the telecom world transitions to 5G, AMR has a number of new products and agreements in development, and we need a CTO with David LaBree’s deep knowledge and expertise. He is a proven leader with extensive technical experience and as a CTO, and MBG Holdings looks forward to his contributions to AMR Resources’ growth and innovation.”

David LaBree is a performance driven professional with 40 years of telecom network experience and a successful track record of achievement. He has been recognized for using his foundation of business analysis and systems development in formulating simple, innovative, cost-effective solutions to complex technological problems and acknowledged for his proficiency in all forms of telecom network development from conceptual design through implementation. During his career, Mr. LaBree has successfully built departments and businesses to provide professional services to a top-tier list of telcos, Cable TV MSOs ISPs, WISPs, Municipalities, Utility Companies, and corporate clients such as Accordant Communications, LLC and Frontier Communications.

About MBG Holdings

MBG Holdings, Inc is the holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading telecom and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

Forward Looking Statements

