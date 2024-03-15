SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Jan. 26, 2023 – Jan. 3, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 18, 2024

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Mobileye misrepresented and concealed that: (1) to avoid the shortages experienced amid supply chain constraints in 2021 and 2022, its Tier 1 customers purchased inventory in excess of fiscal 2023 demand; (2) as a result, its customers had excess inventory, including approximately 6-7 million units of EyeQ System-on-Chips systems (“EyeQ SoCs”); and (3) due to the customers’ inventory build-up, there was a significant risk that they would buy less product during the company’s fiscal 2024, which would negatively impact its 2024 financial results.

The truth emerged on Jan. 4, 2024, when Mobileye revealed that its OEM customers have excess inventories totaling 6-7 million units of EyeQ SoCs. The company also slashed 2024 expected EyeQ shipments to 31-33 million units compared to 37 million units shipped in 2023 (representing a 10%-16% year-over-year reduction) and said it expects Q1 2024 revenue to be down 50% compared to the prior year quarter.

This news sent the price of Mobileye shares crashing $9.75 (or nearly 25%) lower on Jan. 4, 2024.

“We are investigating whether Mobileye may have misled investors about the true driver for its 2021-22 sales growth,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

