Breaking News
Home / Top News / MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Preliminary Earnings Release and Conference Call

MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Preliminary Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

MONROE, Mich., Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2017 preliminary results after the close of the market on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The earnings report will be available on the company’s website, www.mbandt.com. The company will also host an investor conference call to review the results on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Participants in the United States are asked to call toll free (877) 510-3783 at least five minutes prior to the call. The toll free number for callers from Canada is (855) 669-9657 and the international number is (412) 902-4136.

The call will also be webcast on the company’s website, www.mbandt.com. To access the webcast from the MBT home page select “Investor Relations” and “Corporate Profile” for the link to the webcast. A replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (877) 344-7529, Conference #10113109. The replay is available to callers from Canada at (855) 669-9658 and international callers at (412) 317-0088. The replay will be available until November 27, 2017 at 9 a.m. Eastern. The call will be archived on the company’s website for twelve months following the call.

About MBT: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), a bank holding company headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, is the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust (“MBT”). Founded in 1858, MBT is one of the largest independently owned community banks in Southeast Michigan.  With over $1.3 billion in assets, MBT is a full-service bank, offering a complete range of business and personal accounts, credit and mortgage options, investment and retirement services and award-winning financial literacy outreach.  MBT employee volunteers contribute 8,000 – 9,000 hours of community service annually. MBT’s Commercial Lending Group is a top SBA lending partner.  MBT’s Wealth Management Group (“WMG”) is one of the largest and most respected in Michigan, ranking fourth among all Michigan banks for total trust assets under management. With offices and ATMs in Monroe and Wayne counties, convenient mobile and online banking, a robust online and social media presence and a comprehensive array of products and services, MBT prides itself in offering World Class Banking with a Local Address. Visit MBT’s website at www.mbandt.com.

For more information, contact:
Julian Broggio
Senior Vice President,
Director of Marketing
Monroe Bank & Trust
(734) 240-2341
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.