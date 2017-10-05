MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Preliminary Earnings Release and Conference Call

MONROE, Mich., Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2017 preliminary results after the close of the market on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The earnings report will be available on the company’s website, www.mbandt.com. The company will also host an investor conference call to review the results on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Participants in the United States are asked to call toll free (877) 510-3783 at least five minutes prior to the call. The toll free number for callers from Canada is (855) 669-9657 and the international number is (412) 902-4136.

The call will also be webcast on the company’s website, www.mbandt.com. To access the webcast from the MBT home page select “Investor Relations” and “Corporate Profile” for the link to the webcast. A replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (877) 344-7529, Conference #10113109. The replay is available to callers from Canada at (855) 669-9658 and international callers at (412) 317-0088. The replay will be available until November 27, 2017 at 9 a.m. Eastern. The call will be archived on the company’s website for twelve months following the call.

About MBT: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), a bank holding company headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, is the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust (“MBT”). Founded in 1858, MBT is one of the largest independently owned community banks in Southeast Michigan. With over $1.3 billion in assets, MBT is a full-service bank, offering a complete range of business and personal accounts, credit and mortgage options, investment and retirement services and award-winning financial literacy outreach. MBT employee volunteers contribute 8,000 – 9,000 hours of community service annually. MBT’s Commercial Lending Group is a top SBA lending partner. MBT’s Wealth Management Group (“WMG”) is one of the largest and most respected in Michigan, ranking fourth among all Michigan banks for total trust assets under management. With offices and ATMs in Monroe and Wayne counties, convenient mobile and online banking, a robust online and social media presence and a comprehensive array of products and services, MBT prides itself in offering World Class Banking with a Local Address. Visit MBT’s website at www.mbandt.com.

For more information, contact:

Julian Broggio

Senior Vice President,

Director of Marketing

Monroe Bank & Trust

(734) 240-2341

[email protected]