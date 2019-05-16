MBT MAY 20 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC – MBT

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT) from March 19, 2014 through March 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mobile TeleSystems investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 20, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mobile TeleSystems and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, Mobile TeleSystems knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) Mobile TeleSystems’ level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, Mobile TeleSystems would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

